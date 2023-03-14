Share:

In a new statement made by Saad Rafique, the Minister for Railways and Aviation, a new judicial system would be introduced by the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) if it comes into power following the upcoming general elections. Allegedly, it will be devoid of any favorit­ism and will endorse a new procedure for selecting judges. While making this statement, he also alluded to the ‘wrongful victimisation’ of Nawaz Sharif and made it the driving force for why such reforms are needed. While one cannot cast doubt upon the need for such measures, we must question the motivation behind them and their dedication towards it.

The minister’s comments about the need to reform the judicial system are rooted in reality. There is a dire need to revamp the structure of the judiciary, as well as the laws, within Pakistan as those in power seem to assume enough authority to do whatever they please and without the fear of consequences. Obscure processes in the appointment of judges, indefinite delays in resolving cases, inaccessibility and just a general lack of adherence to the law are problems that plague our justice system. In most cases, we are unable to protect the rights of individuals because of this flawed sense of stability through ill-practices in the judicial system and this is what we must fight against. So when Saad Rafique asserts that change is needed, he is not wrong. Reform is vital, especially if we are seeking some normalcy in Pakistan.

Stating that an injustice was done to former PM Nawaz Sharif, the min­ister also promised to cultivate a democratic culture in Pakistan provid­ed PML-N would secure office. There are two problems with this; reform should be propagated with the intention of improving the country, not because a select minority of politicians have been victimised. The job of all government officeholders is to ensure the well-being of the country, whether that is in the way that it is run or relating to the citizenry. Sec­ondly, most political parties make bold claims during their election cam­paigns that they fail to follow up on after they have been elected. The fear here is that once again, promises of reform are just being used as a tool for campaigning rather than being an objective that must be worked towards.