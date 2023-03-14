Share:

SUKKUR - The second day of the 3rd Khairpur Literature Fes­tival concluded with different sessions on women’s rights, the revival of Sindhi cinema, and the role of Sindhi journalism in bringing social change. During the session on women’s rights, the speakers includ­ing Ayesha Khand, Nisha Kanwal and Huma Abbasi discussed the feminist movement and women’s rights during the session.

Stalls of books, handicrafts, and other cultural items and pictures and paintings were also exhibited. Divi­onal Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull and Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University Khiarpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmad Ibupoto participated in the concluding session of the Khairpur Literature Festival organized by Creative Forum Khairpur.