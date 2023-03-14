Share:

CHRISTCHURCH - Kane Williamson’s century led New Zealand to a dramatic last-ball, two-wicket win against Sri Lanka on a rain-disrupted final day in Christchurch on Monday.

In a helter-skelter finish, the only Sri Lankans not guarding the boundary for most of the closing 10 overs were the bowler and wicketkeeper as New Zealand chased down their target of 285. The winning run came from a bye after Williamson missed with his swipe at the ball. He made unbeaten 121 with New Zealand 285-8 and Sri Lanka two wickets shy of their target.

The thrilling New Zealand win scuppered Sri Lanka’s chances of making the World Test Championship final, handing the spot to India instead. When rain wiped out the first two sessions on the fifth day, the umpires ruled there would be a minimum of 53 overs played in the evening, which meant New Zealand would have to average 4.85 an over.

After a steady but slow start, Williamson and Mitchell put on 142 in 26 overs for the fourth wicket with the precision of a oneday partnership. Sri Lanka paid a heavy price for Williamson being dropped by Niroshan Dickwella on 33 as he smashed his 27th century. Mitchell contributed 81 runs. In a match of see-sawing fortunes, Sri Lanka had the upper hand on the opening two days before a first-innings century from Mitchell and a swashbuckling 72 from Matt Henry swung the game in Kiwis’ favour. Sri Lanka fought their way back into contention on the fourth day with a defiant 115 from Angelo Mathews, who built partnerships of 105 for the fifth wicket with Chandimal and then 60 with D de Silva.