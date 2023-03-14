Share:

PeSHAWAR - KP Minister for Labour, excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Manzoor Afridi on Monday directed the excise Department to focus on cent percent recovery and targets achievement. The minister expressed these views while chairing a recoveries review meeting held here at the Directorate General excise Peshawar. The meeting took stock of the performance of excise directors and officers as well as the achievements of the last eight months of the department.

The meeting was attended besides others by Director General (DG) excise Zafar-ul-Islam, all Regional Directors and District excise and Taxation Officers. The performance of regional and district offices of the Excise Department for the last 8 months during the fiscal year 2022-23 were reviewed in detail on the occasion. The minister directed to speed up the efforts to meet the recovery targets in a timely manner and to ensure the achievement of the overall, regional and district wise targets. He also issued directives to make the ongoing campaign against unregistered vehicles, illegal number plates and token tax defaulting vehicles.