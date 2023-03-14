Share:

PeSHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan on Monday said that the european Union is providing support in various social sectors of the province and the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highly valued and appreciated their cooperation.

The Caretaker Chief Minister was talking to Dr Riina Kionka, european Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here on Monday. During the meeting both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest with special focus on public welfare projects being carried out with the cooperation of european Union in the province. First Secretary Cooperation Sven Ruesch and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal were also present on the occasion.

Dr Riina Kionka expressed her condolence and sorrow over the brutal blast in police line Peshawar that claimed precious human lives. Azam Khan, while talking on the occasion, said that the provincial government is looking forward for special support from the eU in the newly merged districts of the province.

He said that the government is going all out for the development of merged areas, however cooperation from the international development partners is of vital importance in this regard. Azam Khan remarked that the people of merged areas had been suffering from multiple challenges for the last forty years due to war in bordering Afghanistan, and added that the people of merged districts need and deserve special focus in order to bring them into mainstream of development and prosperity.

The difficulties and problems of merged areas can substantially be reduced by focusing on technical and vocational education, rural development, health and other social sectors. Dr Riina Kionka on the occasion said that the european Union in its upcoming support programmes will have special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.