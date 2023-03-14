Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday heard a case related to the imposition of section 144 in Lahore.

The additional home secretary of Punjab appeared before the court and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh questioned him about the circumstances under which section 144 got imposed. The judge ordered him to submit a report regarding the strategy adopted by the Punjab government to deal with political gatherings.

The judge also remarked that the court was the guarantor of the basic rights of citizens and political parties. He noted that the political party, PTI, claimed that whenever they tried holding a rally, the government imposed section 144. However, the complainant was absent from the hearing.

The lawyer informed the court that Hammad Azhar went to submit his nomination papers as it was the last date for submission. Justice Sheikh remarked that the court wanted to decide on the matter and the presence of senior leaders was necessary. Therefore, he adjourned the hearing till the following day (Wednesday) at 10am.

The Punjab government also submitted its response. Hammad Azhar has challenged the imposition of section 144 in Lahore.