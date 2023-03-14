LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a cleanliness awareness seminar at the University of Education, here on Monday. The event was organised in connection with the ongoing 15-day special campaign ‘Safai Nisf Eman’. More than a hundred students and faculty members attended the seminar. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din was chief guest at the event, while Principal Dr Samina Mazhar, Clean Green Society’s Coordinator Madiha Saleem, LWMC management and members of the mobilisation team were also present. The CEO briefed students and faculty members on the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens could participate in maintaining cleanliness.
