LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a cleanliness awareness seminar at the Univer­sity of Education, here on Monday. The event was organised in connec­tion with the ongoing 15-day special campaign ‘Safai Nisf Eman’. More than a hundred students and fac­ulty members attended the seminar. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din was chief guest at the event, while Principal Dr Samina Mazhar, Clean Green Society’s Coor­dinator Madiha Saleem, LWMC man­agement and members of the mobil­isation team were also present. The CEO briefed students and faculty members on the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens could partici­pate in maintaining cleanliness.