PESHAWAR - Many officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force were reverted on Monday after the provincial police officer released order in this regard on Monday.

The action of demotion was carried out on the directive of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. All the regional and district police officers and heads of units had been directed on Sunday to issue orders of withdrawal of out-of-turn promotions by March 13 after personally hearing all those given the speedy promotions.

They were ordered to send a copy of the orders to the Central Police Office so these can be submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on next hearing on March 16.

On Monday, the lists of the officers demoted was also filed and shared with the Central Police Officer. Four extortionists arrested: Meanwhile, three alleged extortionists, including a lady, were apprehended by the Counter Terrorism Department on Monday in Pishtakhara area of Peshawar. Authorities said the detained extortionists were militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and were already wanted for their involvement in a number of extortion calls and hand grenade assaults on homes in the suburban area. An official said that the CTD busted the gang, which included a lady, in Pishtakhara as part of an anti-terror finance operation. He added that three gang members, including an Afghan national, have been detained and sent to an undisclosed location for questioning. According to the official, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan recently established a Counter Terrorism Finance Unit in the CTD to deal with extortion cases, following which such raids have been accelerated. Also in Hangu district, police apprehended Rizwan, an accused extortionist who was contacting residents using Afghan lines for extortion.

According to an official, the detained extortionist also used to email images and information on local wealthy individuals to his gang members based in the neighbouring country. Authorities found hand grenades, ammo, and mobile phone data from the arrested suspect. Around 417 cases of extortion were documented in the first 10 months of last year, with over Rs3 billion in demand from locals. Several houses were also attacked with explosives in order to instil fear among people and compel them to pay extortion.