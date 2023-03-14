Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

candidates, aspiring to participate in forthcoming Punjab Provincial Assembly election, should immediately submit applications to the PML-N Central Secretariat, 180 H, Model, Lahore.

In a tweet, she said the last date for submission of applications was March 18.

She said in line with the decision of the party, the candidates were once again informed to submit their applications as soon as possible.