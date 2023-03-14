Share:

TOKYO - Japanese billionaire Masatoshi Ito, who helped turn 7-Eleven convenience stores into a global business empire, has died aged 98. He died last Friday from old age, operator Seven & i Holdings said in a statement. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to him for his kindness during his lifetime,” the firm said.

There are more than 83,000 7-Eleven stores around the world, with a quarter of them located in Japan. In 1956, Mr Ito took over a small Tokyo apparel store business that had been run by his uncle then half-brother.

Mr Ito later renamed it Ito-Yokado and turned the business into a chain of one-stop stores that sold everything from groceries to clothes. It went public in 1972. Around the same time, an executive at Ito-Yokado, Toshifumi Suzuki, spotted a 7-Eleven store during a visit to the US.