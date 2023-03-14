Share:

Islamabad - Owing to slow pace of development activities, the ministries/ divisions have utilised only 34 percent of the total Public sector development Programme (PsdP) funds during the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year. The utilisation of some of the important ministries/ divisions is around five to six percent during July to February period of the Fiscal Year 2022-23, official data reveals.

The Planning Commission has issued authorisation for the release/ disbursement of Rs399.682 billion PsdP funds, including rupee component of Rs328.566 billion and foreign exchange component of Rs71.116 billion, from July to February of the Fiscal Year 2022-23, the data maintained.

The total PsdP allocation for the FY 2022-23 was Rs727 billion which includes Rs667 billion of rupee component and Rs60 billion of foreign exchange component. Interestingly, the authorisation of FEC was Rs11 billion higher than the allocated Rs60 billion, while the rupee component of the releases was Rs328.566 billion. Of the total allocations of Rs 566.002 billion for the federal ministries/ divisions in the PsdP 2022-23, an amount of Rs299.883 billion has been released during the first eight months; however, the utilisation was merely Rs172.946 billion, which was only 30 percent of the allocated amount, the data reveals.

The utilisation of National Health services, Regulations and Coordination Division was approximately five percent of the allocated amount of Rs12.651 billion. Finance Division utilised five percent or Rs87 million of the allocated Rs1.660 billion in the PsdP. The utilisation of the Climate Change division was 10 percent or Rs964 million against the allocations of Rs9.5 billion.

The utilisation of National Food security and Research division was Rs1,750.82 million, which was around 13 percent of the PsdP allocations of Rs13.329 billion. Planning, development and special Initiatives division utilised Rs1,945.07 million, which is mere 14 percent of the allocated Rs13.776 billion funds. maritime affairs division has utilised around six percent or Rs202.12 million of the allocated Rs3.465 billion. Provinces and special areas (previously under Fd/ Ka&Gb) have utilised 20 percent or Rs27.738 billion of the allocated Rs139.635 billion.

The utilisation of science and Technological Research division was Rs920.07 million which is around 16 percent of the allocated funds of Rs5.716 billion. Religious affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony division has utilised only 19 percent or Rs112.44 million of the allocated amount of Rs600 million during July to February period. The utilisation of Water Resource division is Rs42,447.50 which is around 43 percent of the allocated Rs97.559 billion in the PsdP 2022-23. The corporations including National Highway authority (NHa), NTdC/ PEPCO have utilised Rs77.078 billion of the allocations of Rs160.237 billion. NHa has utilised 24 percent or Rs27.947 billion of the allocated Rs117.243 billion.