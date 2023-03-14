ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ministries and Divisions have yet to return the luxury vehicles under the Prime Minister’s austerity plan.
The Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures, in its second meeting, has noted there are some Federal Ministries and Divisions have to return the luxury vehicles. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the second meeting of the Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures.
The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures. A detailed presentation was given and was informed that implementation on austerity measures has already been started by the respective Ministries/Divisions.
The meeting was updated on the status of use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned by the cabinet members. The meeting expressed concern over the non-return of remaining luxury vehicles and directed the Cabinet Division for strict implementation of the decision and ensure luxury vehicles return within three days.
The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in its letter and spirit. The meeting expressed serious concerns on the use of SUV/Sedan Cars above 1800cc by some officers and directed all the authorities to immediate stop the use of all these vehicles by the government officials.