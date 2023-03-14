Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ministries and Divisions have yet to return the luxury vehicles under the Prime Minis­ter’s austerity plan.

The Monitoring Committee to oversee the im­plementation of austerity measures, in its second meeting, has noted there are some Federal Minis­tries and Divisions have to return the luxury ve­hicles. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the second meeting of the Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implemen­tation of austerity measures. A detailed presenta­tion was given and was informed that implemen­tation on austerity measures has already been started by the respective Ministries/Divisions.

The meeting was updated on the status of use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned by the cabinet members. The meeting expressed concern over the non-return of remaining luxury vehicles and directed the Cabinet Division for strict imple­mentation of the decision and ensure luxury vehi­cles return within three days.

The meeting also deliberated on the withdraw­al of use of security vehicles and decided to imple­ment the decision in its letter and spirit. The meet­ing expressed serious concerns on the use of SUV/Sedan Cars above 1800cc by some officers and di­rected all the authorities to immediate stop the use of all these vehicles by the government officials.