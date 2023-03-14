Share:

MULTAN - South Punjab Secretariat has decided to introduce model roads and streets un­der the initiative of sponsor­ship in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur. The step was taken to maintain cleanliness and ensure com­munity participation in this regard. This was stated by additional secretary Mu­hammad Farooq Dogar while talking to a delegation of Natural Sheep Casing As­sociation, here on Monday.

Under this sponsorship initiative, Jeelani road will be made a model road. Trees will be installed along the road. Besides this, the staff of Waste Management Company will be deputed to maintain clean­liness. Dust bins will be kept at different locations. The citizens who would be found throwing trash on the road will be punished. The same sort of roads and streets will be introduced in other cities also. The Natural Sheep Cas­ing Association promised to extend all possible coopera­tion in this regard.