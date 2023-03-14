Share:

Hong Kong - Most asian markets fell Monday as the closure of two regional US banks sparked fears of contagion in the financial sector, even as officials promised to support customers. The collapse Friday of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which specialises in venturecapital financing largely in the tech sector, came after a huge run on deposits left it unable to stay afloat on its own. That came in response to its announcement of a stock offering and sale of securities to raise much-needed cash. Its shares collapsed 60 percent in New York on Thursday and trading was suspended Friday morning, before regulators said they had closed it down.