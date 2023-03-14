Share:

HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Qa­umi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked the authorities of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to curb un­scheduled load shedding, timely replace defected pole mounted transform­ers and stop delivery of unjustified detection bills to the consumers. These issues were raised at a meeting between a 25-member delegation of MQM-P, led by MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddqui, and Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) of HESCO Muazaffar Ali Ab­basi. The MNA said the defective PMTs should be replaced at the earliest and the company’s staff deputed in the subdivi­sions should be given the required number of ve­hicles so that they could attend to the complaints without wasting time. He emphasized the need of bringing transparency to the policy of imposing detections over the con­sumers. Qaimkhani also underlined that HESCO’s consumers’ service com­plaint centers were not working efficiently and that the same needed to be streamlined. The company’s CEO assured the delegation that their complaints and sugges­tions would be addressed. He said the consumers could contact helpline 118 for any electric sup­ply related matter. Abassi informed that the con­sumers could download a copy of their bill from HESCO’s website for pay­ment. He appealed the consumers to timely pay the electricity bills.