KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday launched a week-long anti-Polio campaign from 13th-19th March in 16 High-Risk districts of the province by administering drops to the children in a ceremony organized at CM House, here by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication.

The ceremony was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Aziz Memon, Coordinator EOCPE Fayaz Abbasi, and others. The CM said that an anti-polio drive was being launched in 16 high-risk districts of the province which in­clude all seven districts of Karachi division, Larkana Division (all five districts), Sukkur division (Sukkur & Ghotki), Hyderabad divi­sion (Hyderabad full and Jamshoro Partial) with an aim to vacci­nate more than 5.6 million children of under 5 years of age.