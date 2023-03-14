Share:

HYDERABAD - The District Education Of­ficer Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary, Hy­derabad, has suspended a Naib Qasib besides initiating an inquiry over the allega­tions of sexual harassment. According to 2 separate no­tifications issued here on Monday in this regard, the DEO Aziz Rehman Dahot has formed a 3-member com­mittee with Deputy DEO Naseem Akhtar Abbasi as its Chairman. Deputy DEO Sanaullah Abro and Taluka Education Officer Shahnaz Soomro are members of the committee which has been given 4 days to complete the probe into the allega­tions against 50 years old Abdul Ghani. “... furnish de­tailed facts, finding reports and comments along with specific recommendations with the support of relevant evidence,” reads the DEO Da­hot’s letter. The complaint emerged from Government Girls Lower Secondary School, Hirabad. According to the parent’s complaint, Ghani allegedly attempted rape over the student and tortured her as well after taking her to some private place on March 11. The stu­dent reportedly first com­plained about the matter to one of her teachers.