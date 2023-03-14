Share:

LAHORE - National Trans­mission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Managing Director Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan inaugurated a daycare centre here at Shaheen Com­plex on Monday. Speaking on the oc­casion, he said that the organisation always takes care of its employees and the launching of this center has fulfilled the long-standing demand of NTDC female officers and staff mem­bers. Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that facilitating female em­ployees and safeguarding their rights is vital to build a strong and prosper­ous society. With the setting up of this facility, there would be a balance in the work-life of female staff with in­creased concentration and productiv­ity. The Daycare Center is equipped with a comfortable environment, decorated with toys, beds, sofas and other modern facilities including LCD, fridge, lockers etc. It has been divided into two sections, one for the infants while the other one is apportioned for children up to the age of 4 years.