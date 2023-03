Share:

Spokesperson of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked her party candidates, intended to participate in the elections of Punjab Assembly, to submit their applications to the Central Secretariat, 180 H, Model Town, Lahore by 18th of this month.

In a tweet today, she said the last date for filing the application is 18th of this month.

The PML-N spokesperson said as per the decision of the party, candidates are directed to submit the applications as soon as possible.