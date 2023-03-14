Share:

Back in 1919, two brothers –Adolf Dassler and Rudolf Dassler—worked together to create a two striped sneaker in the laundry room of their parents’ house in Herzogenaurach, Germa­ny. Their breakthrough came when the athletes they equipped won seven gold medals, five silver and bronze medals amongst them. However, their suc­cess as a duo was short-lived as in 1948, a rift was formed between the brother and it remained until their deaths. To this very day, no one knows what caused it. This rift caused them to create their own separate brands called Adidas and Puma which com­peted and led to the town being divided in two. Their previous company had employed a significant chunk of the population so when the time came to choose, people struggled to pick a side. The rift got so intense that it led to families being separated, and Adidas af­filiated with the north and Puma with the south.