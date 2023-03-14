Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production at two ‘nimko’ manufacturing units during different raids in Nishtar Town, here on Mon­day. The authority imposed emer­gency prohibition orders (EPOs) over adulteration and failing to meet the food safety standards. PFA Di­rector General Muddassir Riaz Malik said the team raided the units and caught the food business operators (FBOs) red-handed producing ‘nim­ko’ with reused oil and adulterated spices. He said that the authority also witnessed an abundance of insects, a poor storage system, presence of ro­dents, open vents in the production area and poor handling practices of food items. Apart from that, the FBOs also failed to present the record of product approval, oil changing and contract with the biodiesel company to the raiding team on the spot. He further said that the FBOs were not following the labelling law of PFA. Muddassir Malik said that the use of substandard and unhygienic ingre­dients in the preparation of any food product causes health issues for con­sumers. He added that it’s compul­sory for any food business operators to comply with the Punjab Pure Food Regulations to run the food business in the Punjab province.