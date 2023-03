Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the people of Punjab, the land of lush green fields, on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day, being observed on Tuesday.

In a tweet, he said the beauty of the rainbow of the federation of Pakistan is incomplete without the desert of Cholistan, the land of saints Multan, the "Pehlwans" of Gujranwala, the talented people of Faisalabad, the brave men of Potohar and the exhilarating people of Lahore.