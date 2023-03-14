Share:

Police on Sunday seized 20,000 liters of crude oil hidden in the secret parts of a dumper at Shah Latif area of the provincial capital.

SSP Malir said police arrested the suspect belonging to a group involved in transportation of stolen crude oil in the guise of sand and gravel transport.

“The accused was concealing and transporting crude oil in a sand and gravel load dumper. He had secretly built a tank in the dumper, during the search 20,000 liters of crude oil was found,” said SSP Malir.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the dumper driver Abdul Rahman.

Officials added that the investigation of the accused is going on while the petroleum companies are also being contacted to find out from where the crude oil was stolen.