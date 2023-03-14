Share:

FAISALABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had started its revival journey and it would take part in the elections.

Talking to media persons dur­ing his visit to Jaranwala, he said that the people had tested all parties, adding that they were fully aware that when the PPP came into power, it always made people-friendly policies.

He said that Pakistan had wit­nessed record increase in its export during last PPP govern­ment. “If the people mandated us to power, we would again adopt the same policies which would increase production in the country for bringing down import bill up to maximum ex­tent,” he added.

He said the PPP always pro­tected rights of laborers and farmers in addition to facili­tating the industrialists and traders. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had raised the slogans of “Roti, Kapra, Makan” which were the basic needs of every individual and PPP would re-implement its motto very soon, he added.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would come back within couple of days and lead the party during elec­tion campaign.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan was passing through crucial stage. Imran Khan’s government had pushed the country at verge of default due to which the coalition gov­ernment had to take difficult decisions, he added. He said, al­though recent decisions had in­creased difficulties for common people, yet these steps were imperative to save the country from default. These decisions helped drag out Pakistan from economic quagmire and the people would soon start enjoy­ing prosperous days of their life, he added.