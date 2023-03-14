Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) initiated Global Road Safety Program aiming to sensitize students about road safety and prevent accidents through adopting global modules. According to the PRCS official, the initiative focuses on strengthening road safety systems through adopting international best practices on legislation, education, enforcement, use of technologies and international regulatory framework to ensure road safety and avoid any mishaps. The main objective of this activity was to spread road safety awareness among our young generation and to strengthen the global road safety education program in Pakistan.