In a desperate bid for help, she cried, begged, and yelled, but her stone-hearted perpetrators remained unmoved. These heinous individuals sought to teach her a lesson for daring to marry the man of her choice. In their twisted, misogynistic minds, raping her was the only way to satisfy their thirst for vengeance. In a fateful evening, two miscreants breached her home while three waited outside, eager to participate in this despicable act.
This tragic incident recently took place on the rural outskirts of Islamabad’s capital city. Although the authorities have registered the case at Kirpa police station, there are scant chances of catching these culprits and administering exemplary punishment. The wounds of this traumatic experience will haunt her for the rest of her days. She must bear the weight of this ordeal and the piercing judgmental gazes of men in society.
Only a few weeks ago, another young lady suffered a similar fate in the bustling F-9 park of Islamabad. After the gruesome assault, the culprits had the audacity to admonish her, telling her not to come to the park at that time. This reminds me of the callous and indifferent remarks made by police chief Lahore concerning the shameful incident of a woman’s humiliation in front of her children on Sialkot-Lahore Road a few years ago. He said, “Why did she come out at night?” Such victim-blaming is a shocking example of misplaced blame.
In the modern world, even in places like the Middle East, girls can wander about at night without fear because systems have been implemented to ensure their protection and punish the perpetrators severely. Women are vigilant and know how to defend themselves. Rape is the guilt of the rapist, not the victim. In an ideal world, educating people to respect and support one another would be the best way to prevent potential rape. However, being informed can go a long way in avoiding dangerous situations.
According to a recent study by USIP analysing crimes across the country from 2016 to 2022, the situation is startling: gang rape cases increased by 36.87 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. There were 542 gang rape cases registered in 2022, compared to 396 cases in the corresponding period of 2021. In 2021, this vile crime was 28.99 percent higher than in 2020 (396 cases in 2021 compared to 307 cases in 2020). The rising number of rape cases is a cause for serious concern, and the scourge must be eradicated.
Overall registered crime in 2022 was 27.70 percent higher than the same period in 2021 (841,455 cases in 2022 versus 658,931 cases in 2021). Similarly, overall registered crime in 2021 was 22.04 percent higher than in 2020 (658,931 cases in 2021 versus 539,912 cases in 2020). Since 2017, crime rates have been continuously rising. It is worth noting that these statistics only include registered crimes. If unreported crimes, especially in other offences, are considered, the figures could be even more appalling.
The study also reveals that despite their tall claims, the law enforcement performance has been abysmal, and they are not keeping up with international best practices. Crimes could have been prevented through predictive policing, which involves becoming less reactive and using data from various sources to anticipate, prevent, and respond more effectively to future crimes.
The question arises, could these heinous crimes be prevented? The answer is affirmative, and this brings us to a phenomenon known as “predictive policing”. The predictive vision moves law enforcement from focusing on what happened to focusing on what will happen and how to effectively deploy resources in front of crime, thereby changing outcomes.
When my son wanted to take admission to a university, he had many questions in his mind, such as its ranking, faculty, learning environment, and prospects. Thanks to technology, all the data is available on universities’ websites, helping students or their parents make informed decisions.
Similarly, in the corporate world, numbers matter. Based on performance, one can get a promotion or be fired. Behind all this, there is always a computing element that can predict a potential outcome. Have you ever noticed that before the summer season, stores put winter clothing on sale? As the weather changes, shelves are brimming with T-shirts and shorts. This is a preemptive move by the owners based on their experience and sales figures - what to keep, what to get rid of, and what new to introduce. Predictive policing works along the same lines.
In government departments, the opposite is true - maintaining the status quo. I remember when I was in the police academy, our commandant sarcastically said, “The best among you will be those who maintain the status quo, and the others will disappear into oblivion.” So, the first lesson was not much could be done in the ailing system in place.
Maintaining figures is not a novel idea. We have been doing it for a long time. But what can be achieved through statistics needs to be seen from a fresh angle. Sadly, we continue to tread on the same old path - the infamous and orthodox FIR system, the crime diary, and Moharrir’s roznamcha, etc.
The efficacy of law enforcement measures is often judged by their ability to apprehend criminals post facto. However, a more proactive approach is to analyse crime statistics and utilize this information to anticipate criminal activity. A prime example of this is the rampant aerial firing by reckless youth on New Year’s Eve, which can be curbed by preemptive measures that identify and address the underlying causes of this behaviour. Predictive policing, when combined with community-led initiatives such as self-help chowkidari and community policing, can catalyse transformational changes in our society.
To apprehend criminals, technology can be a game-changer. Techniques such as geofencing, CCTVs, and safe city projects all fall under the ambit of predictive policing and can significantly bolster the law enforcement arsenal. However, to maximize the potential of these tools, we must take them to the next level.
In the commercial realm, cutting-edge tools such as SAP (systems applications and products) programming have proved invaluable in fraud prevention, enhancing authenticity, and boosting targets. Supply Chain departments rely on SAP Ariba to ensure transparency in procurement, while the HR division keeps itself updated with the latest trends. A digital evidence management system (DEMS), such as VIDIZMO, can revamp conventional data management systems and align them to global standards. It can also streamline operations and reduce expenditures, leading to long-term benefits.
Rather than wandering blind like a deer on a freeway, let’s turn our data into insights. Predictive policing algorithms are a better tool than the web of police to curb crime. Successful law enforcement is not measured by how many people it catches, but by how many crimes it prevents.
Dr Syed Kaleem Imam
The writer holds a doctorate in Politics and International Relations and has served as Federal Secretary and Inspector General of Police. He tweets @KaleemImam and can be reached at skimam98@hotmail.com.