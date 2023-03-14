Share:

NAWABSHAH - Price Inspection Commit­tees headed by Assistant Commissioners have been formed at taluka level in District Shaheed Benazi­rabad as directed by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon. The committees would function to control the prices of Ghee, edible oil and items of daily use. According to the announce­ment the committees would comprise Sub Divisional Po­lice Officers of respective tehsil, Mukhtiarkar Revenue and representatives of Mar­ket Committee and Bureau of Supply and Prices.