LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday casti­gated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly stealing gifts from Toshakhana and acquiring prop­erties for his generations.

Addressing a gathering of the PML-N ‘young leaguers’ in Lahore, the PML-N Senior Vice-President claimed that there was no wristwatch in her name, but just a pineapple. “All they have against me is a box of pineapple. Imran Khan and his wife committed money launder­ing by selling Toshakhana gifts abroad”, she remarked while ad­dressing a party’s organisation­al meeting here at Model Town.

She pointed out that the in­cumbent government declassi­fied the details of Toshakhana, but Imran Khan refused to pro­vide the records when asked by the court. “Those who didn’t steal from Toshakhana make de­tails public,” she added.

Taking a dig at the former prime minister over the lat­ter's remarks about the elec­toral campaign, Maryam Nawaz said: "Imran Khan says that I (Maryam) have the freedom of staging the electoral campaign but not him. We have faced diffi­culties for four years but nobody pointed fingers at Imran Khan."

She lamented that Mr Khan did not even reach the house of PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah. Ms Nawaz add­ed, “Zille Shah’s mother said Imran Khan’s sons are liv­ing abroad but my son has been killed.” She said that Im­ran Khan was misleading the youth and using them for neg­ative activities. “A so-called leader [Khan], who was unable to share the grief of deceased party worker Zille Shah, how he would protect the rights of the youth of the country,” she added. “The PTI chief did not spare the body of his worker, who sacrificed his life for the party, and played politics over it and tried to get political mile­age out of his death,” Maryam added. Maryam Nawaz said how a person who could not be sincere to his daughter can be sincere to the daughters of the nation. “How the per­son who could not be sincere to the slain PTI worker Zille Shah be sincere to the sons of the nation?” she maintained. She also said that the political parties should not raise hollow slogans like the PTI was do­ing, but take practical steps to bring the youth into the main­stream. She said the perfor­mance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if, was self-evident, as a num­ber of initiatives were taken to make the youth self-depen­dent during the party rule, be­sides providing them with all facilities in the education sec­tor. “Prices of the commodi­ties remained under control during the PML-N govern­ment and people were hap­py with the government”, she said adding that the PML-N also signed an IMF deal, but it not only completed it success­fully but also kept the prices of the commodities under con­trol. On the other hand, she added that the deal, signed by the “corrupt and incompe­tent PTI government” was nev­er implemented and it caused inflation in the country. “The PML-N left the government in 2018 with a growth rate of 6 percent, while during its four-year rule, the PTI rolled back the economic progress and brought the GDP to around 2 percent,” she added. Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PTI govern­ment made the worst victimis­ation of the PML-N leadership and fabricated cases were reg­istered against them. “The en­tire party leadership faced the cases and appeared in courts; however, nothing was proved against any of the PML-N lead­er”, she added. Maryam Nawaz said that politics of the PTI was all about levelling base­less accusations against the opponents. “Pakistan was ca­pable enough to tackle any external threat; however the country was facing internal threats only as political po­larisation was a major threat the country was facing right now,” she added.