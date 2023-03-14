Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for In­formation and Culture Amir Mir said on Monday that the main events in connection with the Punjab Culture Day would be held at Alhamra La­hore on Tuesday, March 14, which would include cultural village, cultural show, cultur­al stalls, luddi, bhangra and much more. In a statement, he said that this time the Punjab Culture Day would not remain limited to a single region or city. Celebrations would be held across Punjab, including Lahore, in which all colours of Punjab’s culture would be highlighted. Amir Mir said that women would also be ad­equately represented at these events. A special logo had been designed for the day which in­cludes a sketch of a woman with a man. He said that Pun­jabi culture was the name of advancing the philanthropic traditions of Punjab, it re­flects the culture of unity, love and human respect, he added. The minister said that the cul­ture of Punjab was among the oldest cultures in the world in which there was love and respect whereas the culture of Pakistan was a bouquet of different cultures. Punjab’s culture, festivals, food, cos­tumes and ancient places were filled with thousands of colors, he said and added that the blessed region had a history of thousands of years old civi­lization. The culture of Punjab was a blend of fascinating cul­tural colors and was rich in the love of great Sufis like Hazrat Ali Hajveri, Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, Sultan Bahu, Bal­he Shah and many others.