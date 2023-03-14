Share:

The deadline to submit the nomination papers for the upcoming elections in Punjab falls today (Tuesday).

According to the election body, candidates can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officers (ROs) from March 12 to 14.

In a statement, the election watchdog said that the names of nominated candidates will be published on March 15 while the scrutiny process of nomination papers will continue till 22. The appeals can be filed against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers till 27th.

The appellate tribunal will decide the appeals by 3rd of next month. The revised list of candidates will be published on April 4.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

The polling will be held on April 30, it added.