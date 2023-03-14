Share:

LAHORE - In partnership with the federal government, the Care­taker Punjab cabinet on Monday approved Ramazan relief package to provide free wheat flour to the public during the holy month of Ramazan. The provincial cab­inet which met under the chair of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved a program to provide free wheat flour bags to families earning less than Rs.60,000 a month. Under this special re­lief package, families with identity cards will receive three bags of 10kg flour for free during the month of Ramazan. Approximately 1.58 crore families and 10 crore individuals will benefit from the free wheat flour package.

Almost 90 percent of the population in Punjab will benefit from the free wheat flour package which will be available at specific grocery stores, trucking points, and utility stores. The distribution of the free wheat flour will begin on the 25th of Sha’ban and continue until the 25th of Ramazan. The CM di­rected that the number of stores and trucking points should be increased across the province and fur­ther ordered the large stores be directed to set up special counters for this purpose. The meeting was informed that the Punjab Information Technology Board has prepared software for the distribution of free wheat flour bags and the families registered in the Benazir Income Support Program will be able to get a special package of free flour, while unregis­tered families can get free flour by registering over the phone. Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commis­sioners and DPOs will monitor this program in their respective districts. It was further directed to con­duct an awareness campaign for the relief package. “I, provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG police and administrative machinery will be present in the field for the success of this good work”, the CM said and stressed that everyone has to burn the midnight oil for the success of this programme. It is a respon­sibility and an opportunity to gain the bliss of Allah Ta’ala, he added. The food secretary briefed about the salient features of the package. Provincial min­isters, chief secretary, IGP and secretaries attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Jamal Nasir participated through a video link.

CM SEEKS REPORT FROM IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about the appaling case of rape-cum-murder of a child in Tandlianwala and ordered the police to promptly apprehend the suspect. In addition, he has expressed his condolences to the family of the victim and assured them that justice will be served.