LAHORE - Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 17-9 to qualify for the semifinals of the provincial round of the 17th National Women’s Baseball Championship being organized by Pakistan Federation Baseball. For Punjab, Mubeena and Samia scored 3 runs each while Alishba, Nida, Khush Bakht and Muazama scored 2 runs each. For KP, Tehzeeb, Shawal and Faryal scored 2 runs each while Pura Ali, Nafeesa and Ayman scored 1 run each. In the second match, Pakistan Army defeated HEC by 27-12 to qualify for the final. For Army, Attia scored 6 runs, Samina scored 4 runs, Humaira, Asia and Ansa scored 3 runs each, while Waheeda, Zahida, Rashida and Maida scored 2 runs each. For HEC, Tasmia, Mahnoor, Irum and Momina scored 2 runs each while Keefa, Minahil, Dua and Aleena scored 1 run each.