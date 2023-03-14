Share:

LAHORE - PLTA Secretary General Rashid Malik formally inaugurated the All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament 2023 here at the DeSOM Club on Monday. Besides chief guest Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), players, families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion. A total of 30 matches were played on the first day of the event and all the top players advanced to the second round.

In the men’s singles first round, Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 6-1, 6-1, Shehzad Khan beat Rai Asim Zafar 6-1, 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Col Atif 6-2, 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-0, Ahmad Babar beat M Talha Khan 6-0, 6-0, Hamid Israr beat Sikandar Hayat 6-3, 6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Fayyaz Khan 6-2, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-3, M Salaar beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, Yousaf Khalil beat Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Nael beat Asadullah 6-2, 6-2, Imran Bhatti beat Abdul Hanan Khan 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and M Shoaib beat Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-1. In the boys U-16 first round, Hafiz Hussain beat Hafiz Hassan 6-4, 4-6, 12-10, Yousaf Manoo beat M Hameed 6-1, 6-3, Abubakar Khalil beat Mustafa Zaidi 6-2, 6-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ismail 6-2, 6-3 and Aalay Husnain beat Moavia 0-6, 7-5, 12-10