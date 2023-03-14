Share:

The potential of renewable energy sources has always been talked about but a new report on Pakistan’s capacity exceeds even previous estimates. At present, a 10-year Generation Capacity Plan exists for the country but after its analysis by a Ger­man think tank, it has been reported that at least 33,000 MW of en­ergy may be produced from the sector. This is greater than what au­thorities have previously realized.

Additionally, the report outlined that solar and wind energy ca­pacity stands at over 48 percent of the total planned increase in power generation in the next decade and will cut down costs and emissions. Likewise, this green energy policy model will significant­ly increase energy efficiency and lead to a more sustainable future.

The shift to variable renewable sources will eliminate existing is­sues of circular debt and limitations present in the industry and this fact has been evidenced by many reports. Our current energy sector woes are likely to be accumulated in the long term with busi­ness as usual so it is pertinent that a shift is made to alternatives. The growing number of reports and studies on the matter justifies this shift and necessitates policy attention toward the issue.

Already, new measures and tariffs in the power sector have been initiated to recover energy sector losses. The current price hike and the insistence by the IMF shows that Pakistan’s power sector is problematic and its tendency to accumulate circular debt must be intervened with. Pakistan’s population is on an increase and push­ing demand for power. Already, we are working within a deficit and the time now is to switch to alternative solutions.

An expansion of renewable energy will make electricity cheap­er, and secure, reduce carbon emissions and help save costs for the country. Fossil fuel sources are import costs and uncompetitive. From this standpoint, investment as soon as possible will lead to high returns in the long term. The energy gap must be bridged and this option must be availed.