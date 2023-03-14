Share:

Islamabad - Pakistani rupee weakened by 83 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on monday and closed at Rs281.60 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.77.

according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FaP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs283.5 and Rs286.3, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.91 and closed at Rs300.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs297.56, according to the state bank of Pakistan (sbP).

The Japanese Yen increased by 06 paisa to close at Rs2.11, whereas an increase of Rs4.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the british Pound, which was traded at Rs340.02 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs335.66. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and saudi Riyal increased by 23 paisa each to close at Rs76.67 and Rs75.01, respectively.