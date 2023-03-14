Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday sent the case against Federal Minister Shazia Marri seeking her disqualification for alleg­edly holding a fake degree, to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Paki­stan Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the matter was being sent to the SHC as an identical case against the Paki­stan People’s Party leader was already pending there. During the course of proceedings, the CJP remarked that the apex court could neither interfere in the proceedings of the high court nor issue any instruc­tions to it. The chief justice asked whether the writ peti­tion had been filed on merit as Shazia Marri had been a mem­ber of the National Assembly for 10 times. Justice Ayesha Malik asked the petitioner to produce proof that the law­maker had a fake degree. The petitioner’s lawyer alleged that Shazia Marri had allegedly got changed the degree of an­other girl Shazia in her name. The chief justice questioned whether the petitioner had named the said girl in the case. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar observed that a fake degree case against Shazia Marri was already pending with SHC and asked petitioner to become a respondent in that case.