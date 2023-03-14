Share:

A wanted terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi has been killed in an operation by security forces in Gara Guldad area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted after a terrorist attack on police party deputed on census security duty in Raghzai area of Tank district. A policeman also embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

The killed terrorist was wanted to police for being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.