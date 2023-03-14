Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday termed the long power outage in Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) sad and informed that the matter had been included in the agenda of the next committee’s meeting for discussion.

Talking to the media persons outside Parliament House, he said that we heard news regarding clashes between students in many universities across the country which needed to be resolved on priority basis. Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that running the university without any VC was not a positive thing as the absence of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in universities caused governance issues in the higher education sector. The chairman said that all aspects of this serious matter would be examined in detail in the next meeting of the standing committee.