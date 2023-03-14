Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as three separate private member bills seek­ing reversal of a law that al­lows either re-appointment or extension in the tenure of all services chiefs and the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee landed in the Senate Secretariat here on Monday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sen­ator Mushtaq Ahmed sub­mitted the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill. The law­maker has separately sub­mitted notices in the office of secretary Senate for mov­ing amendments in the ex­isting laws on the floor of the house.

In January 2020, the par­liament had approved three bills that set a higher retire­ment age for the chiefs of the Pakistani Army, Navy and Air Force, allowing the prime minister to extend their terms at his discretion. As a result of one of these laws, then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa got a three-year ex­tension to his services, which was already given to him by former prime minister Imran Khan from November 2019.

The Pakistan Army (Amend­ment) Bill seeks to amend the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 by omitting Sections 8B and 8E in the law. Similarly, the Pa­kistan Air Force (Amend­ment) Bill and Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill seek to amend the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 and Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961 respectively by omitting different sections in these laws.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill says that in the year 2020, the Pa­kistan Army Act was amend­ed and provisions were inserted for extension in ser­vices of army chief and chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Com­mittee. “Keeping in view the meritorious appointment and promotion of young bold within the Pakistan Army leadership, the provisions re­lated to the extension of these two offices are proposed for omission,” it added.

The statement of objects also underlines the role of Pakistan Army for giving services and sacrifices for the sake of safety and secu­rity of the country since its inception. “There is no de­nying the fact that the Pa­kistan Army has made us feel secure within the bor­ders and tried their level best to combat existential threats, both conventional and non-conventional.”