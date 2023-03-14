Share:

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday there would be a civil war in the country if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan was attacked.

He said the people would not leave the incumbent federal government if PTI’s chairman faced any aggressive action.

Mr Rashid added elections were the only solution of the crisis faced by the country because the current coalition setup was not chosen by the people.

He said it was the responsibility of the institutions to make effort for the elections so that the country would find the right direction.