KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday congratulat­ed Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman and his team for the successful organization of Karachi Games 2023 and said that such sports activities should be promoted in the future so that the youth could be motivated towards sports. Speaking on the occasion at the prize distribution ceremony of the Karachi games football tournament at KMC Football Stadium, the Sindh governor also announced that Shahid Memorial would be given one lakh rupees for winning the title of football championship games and Rs 50,000 would be given to runner up team of the final. He also recalled that in the recently concluded Karachi Games, 42 sports competitions were organized in which more than 5,000 players and athletes participated.