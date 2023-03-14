Share:

LAHORE - Polio teams on Monday started their journey door-to-door to vaccinate children as the Sub-National Immu­nization Days (SNIDs) commenced in 13 Punjab districts. The campaign is being held in Bahawalpur, Bhak­kar, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rajan­pur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. In Rawal­pindi campaign is being held in se­lected union councils. While in rest of the districts, the campaign will be held in full district. Campaign will continue in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days. Over 90,000 polio work­ers are participating in the drive to immunize more than 11.35 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes: 7452 area in-charges, 1783 union council medical officers, 37804 mobile polio team members, 2401 fixed team members and 1399 transit team members. Punjab Emergency Operations Cen­ter (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate imple­mentation of the polio campaign in priority areas. On Monday, the head of the polio prorgamme and Pun­jab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi to re­view polio campaign arrangements and meet with polio teams. The EOC head paid visited a hospital in Tax­ila, checked vaccines stored in the hospital store and met with a fixed polio team. He also met with a polio team deployed at a transit site on the bypass. The EOC head hailed the dedication of polio teams and urged them to continue the hard work to ensure that no child remain unvac­cinated. After the hospital the EOC head travelled to a nomadic site and checked status of vaccination among the community children. During his visit he also administered drops to vaccinate children. He urged po­lio team to improve quality of door marking. Speaking on the occasion, he acknowledged that polio workers were on the forefront and continued to reach children in some of the hard­est-to-reach areas with the singular goal to reach every last child with the polio vaccine and ensure a polio-free world for future generations.