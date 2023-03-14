Share:

With the details of Toshakhana records now public, it is clear that as expected, most, if not all top political lead­ers and heads of government have benefitted enor­mously from the lax rules around procuring gifts given to them as representatives of the state. Many have kept these gifts for free or have paid paltry sums. The list includes all major leaders such as Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, current PM Shehbaz Sharif and for­mer Presidents Asif Ali Zardari and Pervez Musharraf.

The details only confirm what was already known. The fact that Imran Khan pocketed watches and then sold them or that both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif procured bulletproof vehicles was already reported, but no action has been taken.

This is because on the surface, all these actions were legal. However, there are questions that these records pose that only the leaders themselves can answer. In almost all situations, the value of gifts is paltry, compared to what is listed. Jewel­ry sets, one-of-a-kind watches and customised bulletproof ve­hicles are generally valued much higher in the open market, compared to the list prices in the Toshakhana details.

Additionally, it is established that the rules allow for this practice to continue, but the leaders themselves must address why the Toshakhana has been treated no differently than a discount shop for prized items by our leaders. Even now, the way the records have been released to what is being stated by politicians, it is clear that the records are being used to settle political scores. There is no attempt to do what is right.

There must be a change in the problematic practices through adjustments to the rules governing the Toshakhana. We can no longer waste gifts to the state in this way. A lot more good could be done by having public auctions and sell­ing these items for their true value, rather than give them to political leaders for a pittance