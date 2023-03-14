Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Govern­ment Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that transparency and standard are being taken care of in all the development projects supported by the World Bank. He was talking to a high-level delega­tion led by World Bank Director South Asia John A. Rome, in his office, said a statement. Secre­tary Local Government Najam Shah, Chief Officer Water Board Salahuddin were present on the occasion while Project Director of SWEEP Zubair Chana participated through video link. A briefing was given regarding the develop­ment projects being carried out by the World Bank. The minister assured the delegation that all development projects are being completed as per target. It was decided in the meeting that all the development projects under the World Bank will be completed by the team of the World Bank and the Government of Sindh in a joint and mutual consultation, while the World Bank will be kept satis­fied in all respects.