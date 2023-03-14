Share:

D I KHAN - The dis­trict police Monday claimed to have killed a notorious ter­rorist involved in over a doz­en cases of terrorism during a joint operation of police and security forces in Rohri area of Kulachi Tehsil. According to a police spokesman, the police and security forces conduct­ed an intelligence-based joint operation in Rohri area of Ku­lachi Tehsil during which no­torious terrorist Abdul Rash­eed alias Rashidi was killed. The slain terrorist belonged to the banned Tehrik-i-Tali­ban Pakistan.