D I KHAN - The district police Monday claimed to have killed a notorious terrorist involved in over a dozen cases of terrorism during a joint operation of police and security forces in Rohri area of Kulachi Tehsil. According to a police spokesman, the police and security forces conducted an intelligence-based joint operation in Rohri area of Kulachi Tehsil during which notorious terrorist Abdul Rasheed alias Rashidi was killed. The slain terrorist belonged to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.
Agencies
March 14, 2023
