ISLAMABAD - The two-day 22nd Com­monwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) will start on Tuesday (to­day) at the Commonwealth’s Headquarters, Marlborough House in London. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar arrived in London to represent Pakistan in the CFAMM. She would deliver her speech on Wednesday (tomorrow) before the conference which would highlight Pakistan’s long standing relationship with the commonwealth. The CFAMM will be chaired by Dr Vincent Biruta, Min­ister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, as Rwanda is the CHOGM chair-in-office. CFAMM will allow Com­monwealth Foreign Affairs ministers to develop joint responses to shared chal­lenges. This year’s CFAMM will focus on enhancing the resilience of Common­wealth countries in times of crisis and reflects the challenges faced by many members such as the im­pacts of climate change and the pandemic and spiral­ling food and energy costs that risk impacting peace and stability. CFAMM will aim to encourage minis­ters to reflect on how Com­monwealth countries and the Secretariat can work together in strengthening infrastructure, governance, and connections within the Commonwealth and thereby bolster resilience in adverse times. Meanwhile Common­wealth Day 2023 was cel­ebrated in London and also marks the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Com­monwealth Charter which was signed by late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 11 March 2013. The Common­wealth Flag for Peace fea­tures a white dove of peace in the bottom right-hand cor­ner of the Commonwealth flag, symbolising the shared values and principles of the Commonwealth, including co-operation on economic and social development, di­versity, respect, friendship and the promotion of peace around the world. Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar met British Minister for De­velopment Andrew Mitchell and Director General Geo­politics & Political Director at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Christian Turner. During the meetings they discussed is­sues of bilateral coopera­tion and reaffirmed com­mitment to work together to advance shared goals at the Commonwealth.