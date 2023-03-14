Share:

PESHAWAR - At least two police offi­cials embraced martyr­dom while five others were wounded as ter­rorists attacked police­men deployed on cen­sus duty in two districts including Tank and Lak­ki Marwat on Monday.

Police and rescue workers said that Con­stable Khan Nawab embraced martyrdom while police consta­bles Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levis of­ficial Bismillah, FC of­ficial Abdullah and driver Eid Jan received bullet injuries when militants opened fire on a police van de­ployed to protect cen­sus staff in Kot Azam area in district Tank.

The injured officials retaliated and forced the attackers to retreat who later escaped from the scene. Meanwhile, a fresh contingent of po­lice reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started a search opera­tion. The injured were shift­ed to DHQ Tank for medical treatment where their con­dition was stated stable. The body of the martyred police official was also shifted to DHA Tank. In another attack in the village Parwala near Sa­dar police station in district Lakki Marwat, the two ter­rorists targeted police Con­stable Dil Jan of FRP deployed on census duty and killed him on the spot. The terror­ists managed to escape after the incident. A heavy police contingent reached the spot and surrounded the area and started a search operation.