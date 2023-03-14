Share:

ATTOCK - Some unknown assailants shot dead Azeem Khan, a retired tehsildar r/o Mari Kanjoor in the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station and escaped from the crime scene .Police on the complaint of the widow of the deceased have registered an FIR and started investigation.

As per details the widow informed police that her husband Azeem Khan who was a retired tehsildar had gone out on his motorbike as per routine towards river Haro but did not return to home. Later his dead body was found from a deserted place having bullet injuries. It is worth mentioning that almost a month ago; three persons were shot dead in village Mari Kanjoor by unknown assailants but local police still unable to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, police arrested killer of a young business man in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. The police authorities did not disclose the identity of the accused due to pending investigtation.