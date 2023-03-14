Share:

SARGODHA - University of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qais­er Abbas has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Govt College University Fais­alabad (GCUF) Vice Chancel­lor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in a road accident near Sahian­wala Interchange, motorway M-4. In a press statement issued here on Monday, the UoS VC said that Prof Dr Shahid Kamal was a great teacher, researcher and ad­ministrator as well as a so­phisticated, competent and great personality. His death was a great loss to the aca­demic circles and the void created by his demise would never be filled.