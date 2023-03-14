ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome yesterday emphasized the importance of women’s inclusion in policing. Speaking at the National Women Police Conference hosted by the US Embassy here, the ambassador stressed the need for innovative policies to ensure equal access to justice. Funded by the US government, the conference united key stakeholders in policing and women’s rights under the theme of “Inspire, Empower, and Transform.” The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) helped organize the conference. Highlighting the role of women in policing and acknowledging the challenges they face in their line of work on the occasion, the US envoy commended the organizers and attendees for their efforts in promoting women’s rights and empowerment, expressing his hope that the conference would lead to positive outcomes and tangible results. In his speech, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also affirmed the Pakistani government’s commitment to ensuring that everyone in Pakistan has access to justice and that women are safe. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the country. The National Women Police Conference 2023 is part of a broader effort to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.
