Share:

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome yesterday em­phasized the importance of women’s inclusion in policing. Speaking at the National Wom­en Police Conference hosted by the US Embassy here, the am­bassador stressed the need for innovative policies to ensure equal access to justice. Fund­ed by the US government, the conference united key stake­holders in policing and wom­en’s rights under the theme of “Inspire, Empower, and Trans­form.” The United States Insti­tute of Peace (USIP) and the Parliamentarians Commis­sion for Human Rights (PCHR) helped organize the conference. Highlighting the role of wom­en in policing and acknowledg­ing the challenges they face in their line of work on the occa­sion, the US envoy commended the organizers and attendees for their efforts in promoting women’s rights and empower­ment, expressing his hope that the conference would lead to positive outcomes and tangible results. In his speech, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Na­zeer Tarar also affirmed the Pa­kistani government’s commit­ment to ensuring that everyone in Pakistan has access to jus­tice and that women are safe. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, civil so­ciety organizations, and oth­er stakeholders to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the country. The National Women Police Conference 2023 is part of a broader effort to promote gen­der equality and women’s em­powerment in Pakistan.